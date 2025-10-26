Investors in the US Treasuries market are keenly awaiting signals from policymakers regarding the future path of interest rates, anticipating another rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week. The expectation is that officials will reduce borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point following their two-day meeting concluding Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). This would mark the second consecutive cut, fuelling a rally in the US bond market.

Yields on two-year notes, which closely reflect monetary policy expectations, closed below 3.5 per cent for the second consecutive week. Concurrently, 10-year yields remained relatively stable around 4 per cent. The recent federal government shutdown has limited the availability of economic data, increasing the importance of the Fed’s communication on its approach to managing inflation, which remains above the central bank’s target, alongside a labour market showing potential signs of weakness.

Vishal Khanduja, head of the broad markets fixed-income team at Morgan Stanley, emphasised the significance of the Fed’s communication strategy. He stated that the lack of comprehensive data necessitates clear guidance on how policymakers are navigating the situation. Khanduja noted the importance of supplemental surveys the Fed utilises, urging transparency in their communication.

Market participants are eager to understand how the Federal Reserve is balancing the conflicting signals from inflation and the labour market in the absence of reliable economic data, making the Fed’s forward guidance crucial for market stability.