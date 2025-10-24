Smartpay Scheme of Arrangement with Shift4 Receives Final Court Approval

Smartpay Holdings Limited (ASX: SMP) has announced that the High Court has granted final orders approving the scheme of arrangement under which Shift4 Holdings Limited will acquire all of the ordinary shares in Smartpay. Smartpay provides payment solutions to businesses across Australia and New Zealand, offering a range of services including point-of-sale systems and payment gateway integration. The company has applied to both the NZX and ASX for a trading halt of its shares, anticipating suspension from trading on October 29, 2025. Delisting from both exchanges is expected to occur at the close of trading on the Implementation Date, subject to the satisfaction of remaining conditions.

The remaining conditions pertain to the absence of specific circumstances outlined in the scheme implementation agreement, including no “Material Adverse Change”, no “prescribed occurrences”, and no restraints imposed by government agencies. Assuming the scheme becomes unconditional, Smartpay shareholders recorded as of 7:00 pm (NZDT) on October 31, 2025, will receive NZ$1.20 in cash for each share held. This payment is scheduled for the Implementation Date, expected to be November 4, 2025.

The intended timetable includes a trading halt on October 29, 2025, suspending Smartpay shares from trading on both the NZX Main Board and ASX. The record date for determining entitlements to the consideration is set for 7:00 pm (NZDT) on October 31, 2025. The Implementation Date, when Smartpay shares will be transferred to Shift4 and shareholders will be paid, is anticipated on November 4, 2025. Finally, the delisting of Smartpay shares from the NZX and ASX will occur at the close of trading on November 4, 2025.

A copy of the final court orders relating to the Scheme have been released by Smartpay. For further information, stakeholders can contact Cherise Barrie at +64 275 036 119.