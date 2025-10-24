EVT Expects Stronger Earnings in 2026

Hospitality and cinema giant EVT is optimistic about delivering stronger earnings in the 2025-26 financial year than the previous year. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of entertainment, hospitality, and leisure businesses, including Event Cinemas and Rydges Hotels. EVT also invests in property and technology ventures, aiming to enhance customer experiences and drive growth across its operations.

While EVT flagged a $5 million negative impact stemming from two of its Queensland hotel properties, the company anticipates a rebound in its property earnings. The group projects that property earnings for the 2025-26 period will be approximately $7 million, offsetting the losses incurred in Queensland.

Looking ahead, EVT anticipates full-year earnings to reach approximately $25 million. This forecast reflects the company’s confidence in its diversified business model and its ability to navigate challenges within the hospitality and entertainment sectors. The projected earnings suggest a positive outlook for EVT as it continues to focus on growth and strategic investments.