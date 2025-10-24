Pilbara Minerals Revenue Surges in September Quarter

Pilbara Minerals (PLS) has reported a significant increase in revenue for the September quarter, climbing 30 per cent to $251 million. This surge was supported by a modest increase in output, which rose 2 per cent to 224.8 kilotonnes. Pilbara Minerals is an Australian lithium mining company focused on producing spodumene and tantalite concentrate. It is committed to sustainable practices and operational excellence.

The company’s sales for the quarter reached 214 kilotonnes, achieving an average estimated realised price of $US742 per tonne. This strong sales performance contributed significantly to the overall revenue growth. Unit operating costs also saw a notable decrease, falling 13 per cent to $540 per tonne ($US353) compared to the previous quarter.

The reduction in operating costs reflects the ongoing implementation of operational efficiencies and cost reduction measures across all facets of the business. These improvements have enabled Pilbara Minerals to enhance its profitability and competitiveness in the lithium market.

Looking ahead, Pilbara Minerals anticipates that costs for the 2025-26 period will remain within the full-year guidance range. This forecast provides stability and predictability for investors, reinforcing confidence in the company’s financial management and operational planning.