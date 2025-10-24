Corporate Travel Reports Revenue, Earnings Growth

Travel booking company Corporate Travel Management (CTM) has announced a 6 per cent increase in first-quarter revenue and a 29 per cent rise in underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) compared to fiscal year 2025. The company provides travel management solutions to businesses worldwide, offering services such as booking flights and accommodation, managing expenses, and providing travel risk management. CTM assured investors that its operations remain unaffected despite the ongoing suspension of its shares from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The company’s stock has been suspended since August due to a delay in releasing its full-year accounts for 2025. Corporate Travel Management clarified that the delay stems from a technical issue specifically related to the reporting of revenue from its European operations. The company reaffirmed that the suspension is not indicative of broader operational or financial difficulties.

Despite the trading halt, Corporate Travel Management reported a substantial increase in available liquidity. The company’s cash balances have grown by 66 per cent compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching $168 million. Additionally, it maintains access to $150 million in undrawn debt facilities, bolstering its financial position.

Corporate Travel Management anticipates that its shares will resume trading on the ASX next month, coinciding with the release of its full-year results. The company continues to work towards resolving the technical issue and meeting its reporting obligations, aiming to restore investor confidence and resume normal trading activity.