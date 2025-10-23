Power Minerals Responds to ASX Aware Letter

Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN), a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, has responded to an aware letter from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) regarding a recent announcement. Power Minerals is dedicated to identifying and developing projects with the potential to deliver long-term value to shareholders. The ASX’s letter, dated October 17, 2025, sought clarification on the company’s disclosure obligations, particularly concerning a request for a briefing by the Ambassador to the U.S. ahead of a meeting between the Australian Prime Minister and the U.S. President.

Power Minerals confirmed that it considered the request for a briefing by the U.S. Ambassador to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities. The company stated that it became aware of this information on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and immediately commenced preparation of a draft announcement, which was released to the ASX as soon as reasonably practicable. Power Minerals also addressed queries regarding a Cleansing Notice, affirming its validity and stating that the company was not aware of any relevant information at the time of its issue.

In its response, Power Minerals confirmed that it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1, which pertains to continuous disclosure obligations. The company also confirmed that its responses to the ASX’s questions were authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy. Power Minerals provided a copy of the correspondence received from the Australian Embassy to the ASX, for their records, but not for release to the market.

Aaron Bertolatti, Company Secretary of Power Minerals Limited, affirmed the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance with all applicable regulations. The company’s response aims to address any concerns raised by the ASX and ensure that shareholders are fully informed.