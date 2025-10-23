EMU NL Announces Board Leadership Changes

EMU NL (ASX: EMU), has announced changes to its board leadership. EMU NL, is engaged in mineral exploration and resource development. The company announced the appointment of Mr. John Anderson, a Non-Executive Director, as the new Chair, effective immediately. This decision aligns with ASX corporate governance principles, promoting separation between the senior executive and the chair.

In addition to the Chair appointment, Mr. Adrian Griffin has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO, also with immediate effect. These appointments represent the next phase of the company’s board renewal process, which looks to ensure strong governance practices.

The company will also refresh the terms of Mr. Griffin’s engagement as an executive director. Upon finalisation of these terms, a further announcement will be made to the market, summarising the updated details. In the interim, Mr. Griffin’s existing terms of engagement, as detailed in the most recent Company Annual Report on page 18, will continue to apply.

These changes are authorised for release by the board. Investors can find more information and engage with Emu NL through their interactive investor hub. Contact details for further inquiries are available through Adrian Griffin and the company’s email address.