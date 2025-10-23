MAC Copper Scheme of Arrangement with Harmony Implemented

MAC Copper Limited (ASX:MAC), a company focused on copper exploration and development, has announced the successful implementation of its scheme of arrangement with Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd. This arrangement involves Harmony Gold acquiring 100% of the issued share capital in MAC via a Jersey law scheme of arrangement. The announcement confirms that all MAC shares, including those underlying MAC CDIs, have been transferred to Harmony. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a gold mining and exploration company with operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea.

Following the transfer of shares, MAC Securityholders who held shares or CDIs at the Scheme Record Date (October 17, 2025) will receive the Scheme Consideration. Payments will be processed according to the terms outlined in the Scheme Circular. Payment dates are staggered, with consideration for MAC Shares held within DTC expected by October 27, 2025, and payments for MAC Shares held outside DTC and MAC CDIs scheduled for October 31, 2025.

As a consequence of the scheme implementation, MAC Copper’s shares will be delisted from both the NYSE and the ASX. Delisting from the NYSE is anticipated to be completed today, while the delisting from the ASX is expected to occur no later than the close of trading on November 3, 2025. These delistings mark the final steps in the acquisition process by Harmony Gold.

For shareholders and CDI holders with questions about the payment of the Scheme Consideration, MAC advises contacting its Share Registry or CDI Registry. Contact details are provided in the announcement for both US and Australian residents, as well as those residing outside these countries.