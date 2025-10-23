Elanor Commercial Property Fund Reaffirms Distribution Guidance After Q1 Result

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF), an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets, has announced its distribution for the period from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025 (Q1FY26). The Fund has reaffirmed its FY26 distribution guidance of 6.5 cents per security.

The distribution for the first quarter of FY26 is 1.625 cents per security. During the September quarter, management successfully finalised two major leases totalling 1,733 square metres and entered into five new Heads of Agreement totalling 1,159 square metres. Key leasing activity included finalising a lease for 674 square metres at 50 Cavill Avenue to Smarter Communities, a new lease executed for 149 square metres to Central Equity, and 532 square metres under Heads of Agreement. Additionally, a lease was finalised for 1,059 square metres to Open Colleges at Workzone West.

The Fund also finalized a refinance and extension to its debt facility to November 2027, securing competitive terms and providing stability. The ex-date for the distribution is 29 September 2025, the record date is 30 September 2025, and the payment date is 6 November 2025.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Elanor Funds Management Limited, the responsible entity of the Elanor Commercial Property Fund. Further information can be found on the company website.