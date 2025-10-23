Mad Paws Announces Court Hearing for Scheme of Arrangement

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA), Australia’s leading online pet ecosystem connecting pet owners with an ecosystem of high-quality services, has announced the date for the Second Court Hearing to approve the proposed scheme of arrangement with Rover Group, Inc. Under the scheme, Rover is set to acquire 100% of Mad Paws’ shares, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions.

The announcement follows Mad Paws’ previous update on 22 July 2025, regarding the proposed acquisition. The company also refers to the Supreme Court of New South Wales’ orders on 17 September 2025, which mandated the convening of a Scheme Meeting for Mad Paws shareholders to vote on the Scheme. Additionally, the orders approved the distribution of an explanatory statement and Notice of Meeting to shareholders.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Scheme Meeting scheduled for 10:30am (Sydney time) on Friday, 24 October 2025, the Second Court Hearing is scheduled for 3:00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 3 November 2025. The hearing will take place at the Supreme Court of New South Wales, located at 184 Phillip Street, Sydney. Mad Paws supports over 300,000 active pet owners, facilitating over 400,000 transactions last year.

Mad Paws shareholders have the right to attend and be heard at the Second Court Hearing and may oppose the Scheme’s approval. Those wishing to oppose must file a notice of appearance with the Court and serve it on Mad Paws, along with any relevant affidavit. Mad Paws’ address for service is c/-Talbot Sayer Lawyers, Level 1, 175 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 (Attention: Louisa Di Bella). The announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Mad Paws Holdings Limited.