Coronado Global Resources Responds to Media Reports

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX: CRN) has responded to recent media reports containing unverified claims and speculation across various topics. Coronado, a company focused on producing high-quality metallurgical coal for the global steel industry, also operates in the premium thermal coal sector. The company affirms its commitment to continuous disclosure obligations and aims to keep the market informed.

In the interest of transparency, Coronado addressed a specific matter raised in an article by The Australian. The company confirmed that a minor roof fall occurred at an intersection within the northern district of its Buchanan Complex in the United States. Coronado clarified that the incident was not a “coal seam collapse” and happened away from the coal face.

The roof has been stabilised, and production has recommenced in the northern district with an immaterial impact on production. The Buchanan Complex operates dual longwalls in both northern and southern districts, with the southern district continuing operations unaffected. Coronado refuted any suggestion of a longer-term material impact resulting from this isolated incident.

Coronado emphasises that the announcement was authorised for release in accordance with the company’s Disclosure Policy. For further information, investors and media representatives are encouraged to contact the provided investor relations and media contacts, respectively.