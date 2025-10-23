Zip Partners with Stripe to Boost Growth

Zip, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, has announced a partnership between its US division and Stripe, a programmable financial services company. Zip offers consumers a flexible payment option, allowing them to pay for purchases in instalments. Stripe provides a suite of tools for businesses to manage online payments and financial operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zip will be available through Stripe’s optimised checkout interfaces, including Elements, Checkout, and Payment Links. This integration enables merchants to offer Zip’s BNPL service directly from their Stripe Dashboard through a no-code setup.

According to Joe Heck, US chief executive of Zip, the partnership will accelerate Zip’s growth in the US market by extending the availability of its flexible payment options to a broader range of merchants and customers. He further stated that the integration highlights the strength of Zip’s offering and its dedication to creating scalable solutions.

The partnership aims to simplify the integration process for merchants, allowing them to quickly offer Zip’s BNPL option to their customers, thereby enhancing the payment experience and potentially driving increased sales.