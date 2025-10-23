A new way to access technology growth

Gregg Taylor, Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager of the Salter Brothers Tech Fund, says now is the right moment to back unlisted growth companies, despite technology investing being “out of vogue”. In this interview for Table for Two, he explains that while valuations have dropped by more than 50 per cent in recent years, the pace of disruption from technology remains as strong as ever. That combination, he argues, creates a rare opening for investors seeking high-growth opportunities.

The fund targets profitable businesses in the $20m to $100m valuation range, a segment Gregg describes as underserved in Australia. By using a private-equity style approach and partnering with proven operators in sectors including fintech, proptech, telecommunications and sports technology, the fund aims to deliver annual returns above 30 per cent. Unlike traditional private equity, its structure is designed for quicker liquidity, with an investment horizon of two to four years and full capital return within five.

Gregg highlights that the fund already holds five assets and earned a 3.75-star SQM rating within 18 months of launch.

The fund is open to wholesale and sophisticated investors and applications close at the end of the year.

To find out more, please visit the Salter Brothers website or see the online application form.