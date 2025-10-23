US Considers Funding Quantum Computing Firms

The Trump administration has commenced preliminary discussions with quantum computing companies regarding potential financial assistance. This move aims to bolster an industry considered crucial in the escalating technological competition with China. Commerce Department officials have reportedly engaged with industry executives to explore leveraging Chips Act funding to support projects and companies deemed vital to national security.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that these conversations are still in their early stages. Detailed discussions regarding financing or equity stakes are considered premature at this point. The government has reportedly signalled its intention to seek some form of consideration in exchange for any financial support provided to these companies.

Referencing the agreement with Intel, where the government acquired a 10 per cent stake in the chipmaker, sources suggest this could serve as a potential model. These discussions highlight the government’s commitment to fostering a nascent industry viewed as essential for maintaining US technological leadership, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence.

This initiative underscores the administration’s dedication to counteracting the rise of geopolitical rivals like China, where substantial state resources are being invested in AI and quantum projects. Spokespeople for the Commerce Department and the White House have not yet issued any official comments on the matter.