Insignia Financial has announced that its funds under management and administration (FUMA) reached $340.5 billion as of September 30. This represents an increase of $10.2 billion, or 3.1 per cent, for the quarter. The company is an Australian financial services firm that provides a range of wealth management and investment solutions. It operates through multiple brands, offering services to individuals, families, and businesses.

The increase in FUMA was primarily driven by $1.3 billion of net inflows into the Wrap platform. This positive momentum was partially offset by outflows of $785 million from the Master Trust. Wrap platforms allow financial advisors to manage investments on behalf of their clients.

According to Chief Executive Officer Scott Hartley, the company’s growth was supported by strong inflows, positive equity market performance, and enhancements to MLC Expand, including the Retirement Boost and Essential+ investment menu. Hartley added that the quarter’s progress positions Insignia for sustainable FY26 growth and advances its 2030 vision to be Australia’s leading diversified wealth manager. The acquisition of CC Capital remains subject to regulatory approvals. In morning trade, Insignia shares rose by 0.1 per cent.