RemSense Secures Major Contract Extension with Chevron

RemSense Technologies Limited (ASX: REM), a company specialising in advanced digital asset visualisation delivering solutions to global energy and resources clients, has announced a significant contract extension with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The contract is valued at US$770,156 (A$1,185,850) and will see RemSense providing advanced high-resolution photogrammetry scanning and image processing services for Chevron’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities.

The project is set to commence immediately, with completion scheduled before the end of calendar year 2025. This contract builds upon RemSense’s established global Services Agreement with Chevron, reflecting Chevron’s ongoing confidence in RemSense’s cutting-edge asset visualisation solutions. The company’s virtualplant platform transforms high-resolution 3D imagery into intelligent visual twins, providing an intuitive and immersive environment for asset management.

This award follows RemSense’s recent contract with Shell, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted provider of innovative asset visualisation technologies to Tier 1 global energy companies. These recent wins demonstrate growing confidence from major global clients in RemSense’s expertise, driving improvements in safety, efficiency, and productivity.

Ross Taylor, Chairman of RemSense, commented on the deal, stating that Chevron has been a trusted partner for many years and that the contract highlights both the strength of the collaboration and Chevron’s confidence in RemSense’s innovation. He added that this contract, following the Shell announcement, demonstrates the momentum RemSense is building as Tier 1 global energy companies adopt their technology to deliver tangible improvements.