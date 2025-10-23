Aussie Broadband CFO Resigns, Search Begins

Aussie Broadband has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Andy Giles Knopp, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. His departure is scheduled to take effect in April. Aussie Broadband is an Australian telecommunications company that provides internet and phone services. It focuses on providing high-quality internet and phone services across Australia.

Mr. Knopp initially joined Aussie Broadband as interim CFO in March 2024 before being permanently appointed to the role in August 2024. His tenure, though relatively short, saw him contribute to the company’s financial strategies and operations during a period of growth and change.

Aussie Broadband has stated that the exact finishing date for Mr. Knopp is still to be confirmed. To ensure a seamless transition, the company will promptly commence a search for a suitable replacement. The search will focus on finding an experienced finance professional capable of maintaining the company’s financial stability and supporting its strategic objectives.

The company will provide further updates as the search for a new CFO progresses. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see who is appointed to this key role and how they will contribute to Aussie Broadband’s future direction.