MA Financial Reports Strong Funds Inflow

MA Financial has announced a robust performance with record gross fund inflows of $2.2 billion for the nine months ending September 30. This represents a 41 per cent increase compared to the prior corresponding period. MA Financial is an Australian financial services firm specialising in asset management, lending, and corporate advisory. The company focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to its diverse client base.

The group also reported a significant rise in assets under management, which increased by 34 per cent to reach $13.3 billion. Net inflows also saw substantial growth, reaching $1.1 billion, a 22 per cent increase year-on-year. These figures highlight strong investor confidence and the effectiveness of MA Financial’s investment strategies across its various portfolios.

Looking ahead, MA Financial has stated that it is on track to achieve materially higher underlying earnings per share (EPS) in the second half of the 2025 fiscal year compared to the first half. This positive outlook reflects the company’s continued growth trajectory and its ability to capitalise on market opportunities. The company’s focus remains on delivering sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders.