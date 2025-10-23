Inghams Denies Sale Speculation in Market Announcement

Inghams Group Limited (ING) has refuted a report published in The Australian’s DataRoom column suggesting the company is engaged in discussions to sell its business. In a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Inghams explicitly denied the claims, asserting that it “has not been holding such discussions or otherwise pursuing a sale of the business.”

Inghams is a leading poultry producer, operating integrated facilities across Australia and New Zealand. The company supplies a range of chicken and turkey products to major retailers, quick-service restaurants, and food service distributors. The ASX announcement aims to quell market speculation and provide clarity to investors following the publication of the report.

The company’s statement emphasized its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. Inghams assured shareholders and the broader market that it would continue to adhere to its continuous disclosure obligations, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of relevant information.

By addressing the sale speculation directly, Inghams seeks to maintain investor confidence and prevent any potential market uncertainty stemming from the unsubstantiated report. The company’s reaffirmation of its disclosure obligations underscores its dedication to keeping stakeholders informed about any material developments.