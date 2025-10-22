BCI Minerals Progresses Mardie Project Construction Amid Strong Safety Focus

BCI Minerals Ltd (ASX: BCI) has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2025, highlighting significant progress in the construction of its Mardie Salt Operation and Potash Project. BCI Minerals is an Australian-based mineral resources company operating an industrial minerals business, with salt and potash as its initial focus. The report underscores the company’s commitment to safety and operational efficiency as it advances towards first salt on ship (FSOS) targeted for the quarter ending 31 December 2026.

Key achievements during the quarter include reaching 93 per cent of total pond surface area inundation across ponds one to nine, with density levels rising as expected. Construction of the salt first phase reached 74 per cent completion, with the primary and secondary salt crystallisers now complete. The marine package for the Cape Preston West Port has progressed to over 93 per cent completion. The company also commissioned Pre-KTMS SOP pilot crystallisers, with performance aligned with expectations. A digital twin, a dynamic model, was also deployed to enable data-driven production decision-making.

BCI drew $110.9 million from its syndicated debt facility, bringing the total cash drawn to $347.0 million by the end of September. The company received $34.1 million from Polaris Minerals as part of the Iron Valley sale. Managing Director David Boshoff stated the company delivered strong operational performance and solid construction momentum at Mardie, with all ponds approaching capacity. He added that the company is embedding new technology on site, providing valuable data in real time to monitor operations and better plan for the future.

BCI Minerals maintained a strong focus on safety, completing over 300 Critical Control Verifications and recording more than 640 Leadership in the Field safety interactions. The company’s 12-month rolling average Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) was 3.1 at quarter end. BCI also progressed the engineering and design of the salt wash plant to 60 per cent completion, with earthworks commencing in preparation for concrete installation.