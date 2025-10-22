TechGen Metals Identifies New Copper and Gold Targets at Mt Boggola

TechGen Metals Limited (ASX: TG1) has announced promising results from its Mt Boggola Project in Western Australia. The Mt Boggola Project is located 60 km south of Paraburdoo and comprises Exploration Licences E08/2996, E08/3269 and E08/3830 covering a combined area of 449 km. TechGen is an Australian registered exploration company with a primary focus on exploring and developing its copper, gold, and antimony projects strategically located in highly prospective geological regions in WA, and one in NSW.

The second stage induced polarization (IP) survey at Mt Boggola has successfully identified two new targets, MB3 and MB4, in addition to the previously identified MB1 and MB2 targets, bringing the total to four high-priority drill targets. These targets are supported by copper and gold geochemical anomalies originally outlined by Northern Star Resources. The IP anomalies are located in a region characterized by multiple localised shear zones with pyritic quartz, hematite-goethite and malachite outcrops (copper gossans) within sandstones and siltstones.

Target MB3 correlates with a previously identified soil anomaly and features gossanous outcrops adjacent to the IP target area. Historical drilling in this area by Newcrest Mining failed to reach the IP target depth. Target MB4 is partly coincident with a magnetic intrusion, making it unique among the four targets. Surface rock chip samples indicate a higher ratio of gold closer to the intrusion (MB3 & MB4), while copper is more dominant over MB1 & MB2. New peak copper samples across the four targets include grades of up to 43.1%, and new peak gold samples show grades of up to 7.31g/t.

Ashley Hood, Managing Director of TechGen, expressed enthusiasm about the additional high-quality drill targets and the improved understanding of the magnetic intrusive body and shear structures. The company is awaiting final approvals before commencing drilling, with hopes to begin before the end of the year.