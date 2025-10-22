Omnia Metals Group Raises $1.58 Million to Fuel Growth Strategy

Omnia Metals Group Ltd (ASX: OM1) has announced it has secured commitments to raise $1.58 million before costs through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors. Omnia Metals Group aims to become a leader in the exploration and development of commodities used in advanced technologies and essential to the global energy transition. The placement will involve issuing 79,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.02 per share.

The issue price reflects a 9% discount compared to the last closing price of $0.022 on 20 October 2025, and a 2.5% discount to the 15-day volume-weighted average price of $0.0205 as of the same date. Investors will also receive two free attaching options for every three shares subscribed. These options can be exercised at $0.025 each on or before 21 March 2028 and will be quoted on the ASX under the code OM1O.

The funds raised are earmarked for accelerating exploration activities at Omnia’s Western Australian projects. The capital will also be used to advance the assessment of potential new acquisitions, particularly focusing on rare earth and precious metals opportunities within the United States, and for general working capital.

Patric Glovac, Executive Chairman of Omnia, expressed satisfaction with the strong support from both existing and new investors. He stated that the placement provides the financial flexibility to advance exploration and pursue strategic opportunities, reinforcing the company’s focus on building a diversified portfolio aligned with the global shift toward critical minerals and energy transition.