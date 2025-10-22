Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Extends Share Buy-Back Program

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (SB2), an actively managed Australian small caps investment fund that seeks to provide investors with attractive risk adjusted returns over the long term by investing in listed and unlisted emerging companies, has announced a further extension to its on-market share buy-back program. The company made the announcement on 23 October 2025, referencing previous announcements regarding the initial Share Buy-Back on 8 September 2022 and its subsequent extension on 27 September 2023 and 17 October 2024.

The Share Buy-Back program has been extended for another 12 months, which the company calls the Further Extended Share Buy-Back. According to the company, the extension is to maintain flexibility in its capital management strategies and enhance value for shareholders. The company believes the buy-back program is important for SB2 to maintain maximum flexibility regarding its capital management strategies.

The Further Extended Share Buy-Back will be conducted within the ‘10/12’ limit permitted by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The maximum number of shares that the company proposes to acquire under the Further Extended Share Buy-Back is 8,447,902. The board of directors of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited authorised the release of this announcement.