Stakk (ASX:SKK) Reports Record SaaS Revenue Growth and Global Client Expansion

Stakk Limited (ASX:SKK), a provider of embedded-finance infrastructure delivering SaaS capabilities, announced record growth across its Stakk IQ™ platform. The company, which offers services to banks, credit unions, neobanks, and fintech platforms across Australia and the United States, has seen a significant increase in key metrics during CY25. Active U.S. clients surged by 730% to 212, up from 29 in January. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by 312.5% to $4.5 million, compared to $1.44 million in January. Monthly transactions rose by 41% to 144,126, and monthly processed value increased by 30% to $413.4 million.

The company noted that these metrics do not yet include significant contributions from recent major customer wins with international brands like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and T-Mobile USA (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stakk currently serves a wide variety of tier-one, globally recognised clients, including H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Current, Mercury, Navy Federal, Lili, Albert and GreenFi. With a robust pipeline of imminent new customer contracts, Stakk anticipates continued growth and expects ARR to exceed A$8.0 million by 31 December 2025.

According to Chairman Nikhil Ghanekar, Stakk’s transition to a pure-play SaaS business has delivered impressive results, exceeding growth benchmarks and attracting globally recognised brands. The company is focused on delivering critical infrastructure underpinning the modern financial economy, creating lasting value for shareholders. Stakk is targeting the large global Embedded Finance market, which is estimated to be worth $100 billion by 2030.

With a strong balance sheet following a successful $15.0 million institutional-led placement, Stakk is poised for accelerated growth. The company is strategically positioned to capture market share in both Australia and the United States, with a disciplined governance-first approach and an execution-driven leadership team driving consistent contract wins and sustainable margin expansion.