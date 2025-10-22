Golden Horse Minerals (GHM) Extends Hopes Hill Gold Trend to Over 2.5km

Golden Horse Minerals Limited (GHM), a gold exploration company in Western Australia’s Southern Cross region, has announced promising results from its maiden drill program at Hopes Hill North and Hopes Hill South. The results extend the prospective strike of the Hopes Hill trend to over 2.5km, reinforcing the potential for a camp-scale opportunity. The company has consolidated in excess of 1,900km2 of tenure within the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt.

Diamond drilling in the immediate surrounds of the historic mined area has delivered more promising results at depth. Significant intercepts from the Hopes Hill Main area include 11.9m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 200.1m, 9.5m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 269m, and 24.0m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 298.4m in drill hole GHHHRCD0077. Additionally, drill hole GHHHRCD0088 returned 34.0m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 193m and 20.0m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 255m.

First assay results from the maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Hopes Hill North and Hopes Hill South also demonstrate encouraging results. These include 4m @ 3.9 g/t Au from 9m at Hopes Hill North (GHHNRC003), and at Hopes Hill South, 2m @ 4.2 g/t Au from 27m (GHHSRC003) and 1m @ 6.8 g/t Au from 16m (GHHSRC005). Historical results in the Hopes Hill North area further highlight the high-grade, untested potential across the expanding trend, with intercepts such as 10m @ 7.0 g/t Au from 12m (POH015) and 12m @ 6.6 g/t Au from 14m (PTR076).

Two diamond rigs and one RC rig remain active at Hopes Hill, targeting depth and strike extensions to the known mineralised lodes, with further results expected over the coming weeks. Regional RC drilling is also set to commence imminently, targeting high-grade, near-surface mineralisation. Golden Horse Managing Director, Nicholas Anderson, expressed confidence that Hopes Hill is a ‘sleeping giant,’ noting the significant, untested strike and depth extensions.