Vista Group Maintains FY25 Guidance Despite Soft Box Office

Vista Group International Ltd (VGL), listed on both the NZX and ASX, has released its third-quarter update. Vista Group is a global leader in providing tech solutions to the international film industry. Their expertise covers cinema management software; loyalty, moviegoer engagement and marketing; film distribution software; box office reporting; creative studio solutions; and the Flicks movie, cinema and streaming website and app.

According to the announcement on 23 October 2025, despite experiencing some softness in box office revenues during the third quarter, the company’s year-on-year revenue growth has continued. Vista Group has affirmed that its EBITDA margin guidance for the full financial year 2025 remains within the previously indicated range of 16-18%.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors. Further details can be obtained from Matt Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, or Stuart Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer, both reachable at +64 9 984 4570.

Vista Group, founded in New Zealand in 1996, has been listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges since 2014. The company continues to monitor market conditions and is confident in its ability to navigate the current environment and deliver value to shareholders.