Advent Appoints Maxine Brenner as Operating Partner

Private equity firm Advent International has appointed Maxine Brenner as an operating partner, significantly expanding its senior leadership presence in the Australia and New Zealand region. Brenner will collaborate closely with Advent’s investment teams and executives at portfolio companies to enhance operational performance and drive the creation of long-term value. Private equity firms like Advent invest in companies, aiming to improve their operations and increase their value before selling them for a profit. Advent International focuses on buyouts and strategic repositioning in several industries.

Beau Dixon, head of Advent ANZ, highlighted that Brenner’s extensive experience across major listed companies will be a major asset, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in the region. “Her depth of experience across Australia and New Zealand’s corporate landscape and businesses with global operations is exceptional,” Dixon stated.

Brenner brings a wealth of expertise to the role. She currently serves as a non-executive director at Brambles, Telstra, and Woolworths. Her prior board roles include positions at Origin Energy, Qantas, Orica, and the Federal Airports Corporation.

This strategic appointment underscores Advent’s commitment to the Australian and New Zealand markets, signalling a continued focus on identifying and developing investment opportunities in the region.