South32 Announces Chair Transition for 2026

South32 has announced a planned leadership transition, with current chair Karen Wood set to retire from the board in February 2026. Director Stephen Pearce will succeed her, assuming the role as part of the company’s long-term strategy. South32 is a diversified mining and metals company producing bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. The company aims to make a difference by investing in the future of its employees, communities, and the environment.

Pearce joined South32’s board as an independent non-executive director in February 2025. The timing of the transition will allow him to work closely with chief executive Graham Kerr before Kerr’s own departure, also slated for 2026. This overlap is intended to ensure a smooth handover and continued strategic alignment.

Karen Wood joined South32’s board in 2017 and became chair in 2019. During her tenure, she oversaw a significant transformation of the miner’s portfolio and spearheaded the company’s sustainability strategy. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping South32’s current direction.

Stephen Pearce, the former CFO of Anglo American, brings extensive financial and industry experience to his new role. He stated that he is looking forward to continuing South32’s focus on reshaping its portfolio around base metals, which are considered essential to the ongoing energy transition.