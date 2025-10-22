Kalshi Attracts Funding at $15 Billion Valuation

Prediction market Kalshi is reportedly attracting funding offers from venture capital investors that could value the startup at over $US10 billion ($15 billion). This heightened interest comes just weeks after Kalshi announced a $US300 million funding round, which had already set the company’s valuation at $US5 billion.

Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, indicate that investors are keen to back the rapidly expanding startup. Discussions have revolved around valuations ranging from $US10 billion to $US12 billion or even higher. Kalshi, founded in 2018 and based in New York, operates a platform where users can trade on the outcomes of real-world events. The platform allows trading on a diverse range of topics, from political elections and sports games to more specific events like the duration of government shutdowns.

Earlier this month, Kalshi announced a funding round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, highlighting the strong investor confidence in the company’s business model. In June, the company secured $US185 million in funding at a $US2 billion valuation, in a deal spearheaded by Paradigm, an investment firm focused on the crypto space.

Kalshi has declined to provide any comments regarding the potential investment.