US Considers Software Export Curbs to China

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a plan to curb a range of software-powered exports to China, encompassing items from laptops to jet engines. This move is said to be in retaliation against Beijing’s recent restrictions on rare earth exports, according to a US official and sources briefed by US authorities. The proposed plan aligns with President Trump’s earlier threat this month to restrict exports of “critical software” to China by targeting global shipments that incorporate US software or are produced using it.

On October 10, President Trump indicated via social media his intention to impose additional tariffs of 100 per cent on Chinese shipments to the US, along with new export controls on critical software by November 1. While the specifics of the measure are now emerging, sources indicate it may not necessarily proceed. The fact that these controls are under consideration reflects a potentially significant escalation in the US-China trade dispute, even as some within the US government advocate for a more moderate approach.

Neither the White House nor the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, has offered any comment. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy did not comment on the specific measures being considered by the US. However, the spokesperson said China opposes the US “imposing unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures” and vowed to “take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests” if the US proceeds down what it views as an incorrect path.