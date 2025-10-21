Greatland Gold (GGP) Reports Strong Drilling Results at Telfer in September Quarter

Greatland Gold (ASX: GGP), a gold and copper mining company operating from Western Australia, has announced positive results from its resource development and exploration activities for the September quarter of 2025. The company’s primary asset is the 100% owned Telfer mine, with a further brownfield gold-copper development project. The report highlights a strong start to the FY26 drilling program, focused on resource extension and growth potential at the Telfer mine.

The company exceeded planned metres drilled, completing 53,543 metres across 711 holes, targeting resource growth and conversion at West Dome Open Pit, West Dome Underground, and Main Dome Underground. Notably, 25,286m of resource growth drilling was completed at West Dome Open Pit, targeting extensions to Stages 2 and 7. At West Dome Underground, a new high-grade zone was identified on the Eastern Limb, yielding promising results, including 35m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.19% Cu from 234m. A maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for West Dome Underground is targeted for the March 2026 quarter.

Regional exploration activities focused on satellite deposits near the Telfer mill. Drilling at the South-East Hub confirmed mineralisation along strike from the Peaches and Calloway deposits, with a peak of 2m @ 8.61g/t Au from 188m at Peaches. Geophysical surveys at Deserts Revenge identified anomalies 6km from the Telfer Main Dome Open Pit. At the Thomson deposit, extension drilling identified down-dip mineralisation.

Shaun Day, Greatland Managing Director, commented that the September quarter results further supported the potential for multi-year Telfer mine life extensions. The company is well-positioned to achieve its drilling targets, informing a significant resource update at Telfer in the March 2026 quarter. An additional rig will be mobilised this month. Greatland is currently undertaking the largest annual drilling program in Telfer’s operating history.