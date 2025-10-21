Aeris Resources (AIS.AX) Reports Solid Operating Performance in Q1 FY26

Aeris Resources Limited (AIS.AX), an Australian mid-tier, base and precious metals producer, today announced its Q1 FY26 results, showcasing a solid operating performance. The company has two producing operations and three development projects. Group copper equivalent production reached 10.3kt, with Cracow gold production in line with plans at 8.9koz at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of A$3,692/oz. Costs were reportedly well-managed across the group, contributing to a strong financial position.

Key operational highlights include Tritton’s production of 6.1kt Cu at an AISC of A$4.24/lb, consistent with the previous quarter. At the Cracow operation, a review of remnant mineralisation in the Cracow Western Vein Field has added an additional 20koz Au to the mine plan. A grade model has been developed for the Golden Plateau deposit at Cracow. Exploration efforts continue to yield positive results, with the Avoca Tank mineralisation intersecting 400m down plunge of the current Mineral Resource.

Financially, Aeris Resources reported cash and receivables of $46.4 million at the end of the quarter. Operating cash flows are supporting ongoing investment in the company’s projects. Divestment options for North Queensland assets are progressing. The company has entered into unsecured gold hedges for approximately 20koz at A$5,145/oz, with 3.6koz delivered during the quarter. Debt remains unchanged with $40 million drawn on the WHSP facility.

Looking ahead, Aeris Resources is focused on operational delivery and balance sheet management. Growth initiatives include life extensions through greenfield exploration and the potential sale of non-core assets. The company is also working to unlock the value of the Stockman project and realise value for shareholders.