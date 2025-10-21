Resolution Minerals Fast-Tracks Antimony Strategy, Appoints Tribeca Capital as Advisor

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is accelerating its strategy to align with U.S. ambitions for securing domestic critical mineral supply chains. Resolution Minerals is focused on critical defense minerals at a critical time, together with gold and silver, aiming to deliver a solution for domestic antimony supply to the US defense industry. The company has commenced detailed metallurgical studies on antimony ore from its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Silver-Tungsten Project in Idaho.

The company has engaged Kingston Process Metallurgy (KPM), a leading chemical process development firm, to conduct analytical, mineralogical, and bench-scale concentration testwork on high-grade Antimony Ridge samples. This work aims to define the optimal concentration and processing pathway, guiding future bulk sampling, engineering design, and early-stage product specifications for U.S. antimony markets. Recent surface sampling from Antimony Ridge revealed grades of up to 49.8% antimony, 1,420 g/t silver and 3.12 g/t gold.

To further support its U.S. expansion, Resolution Minerals has appointed Tribeca Capital as a corporate advisor. Tribeca will facilitate access to its global network of investors and assist in developing RML’s U.S. critical minerals strategy. This includes identifying new technologies, potential acquisition opportunities, and adding skilled personnel to the leadership team. Raymond Gonzalez, Managing Director Corporate Advisory, Tribeca Capital, said they are extremely excited to be partnered with Resolution Minerals and its potential to be one of the key leaders in the U.S. in meeting the Trump Administration’s critical minerals national security agenda.

Tribeca Capital will also assist with RML’s upcoming Nasdaq listing, which is on track for early 2026, with the initial F-20 Form (NASDAQ prospectus) first draft completed. The company is also exploring potential commercial and strategic partnerships, as well as U.S. and Australian Government engagement to align Resolution’s supply chain strategy with national security objectives.