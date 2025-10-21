Diablo Resources Expands U.S. Strategy with OTCQB Market Listing

Diablo Resources Limited (ASX: DBO) has announced it is preparing to commence trading on the OTCQB market in the U.S., marking a significant step in broadening its North American investor base and advancing its critical minerals growth strategy. Diablo Resources is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The dual listing will facilitate direct engagement with U.S. investors, funds, and media, particularly those focused on securing domestic supply chains for critical commodities like copper, silver, and antimony.

The OTCQB listing follows Diablo’s recent $2 million capital raise, which funded the 100% acquisition of the high-grade Star Range Project in Utah. Diablo’s U.S. portfolio now includes the Star Range Project, with historic sampling returning up to 8,760 g/t silver and >1% antimony at surface, and the Phoenix Copper Project, where drilling at the Fair Dinkum Prospect is expected to start soon. This portfolio provides Diablo with exposure to multiple battery and defence-critical minerals, positioning the company as an emerging participant in America’s push for resource independence.

Paul Lloyd, Non-Executive Chairman, stated that the OTCQB listing is a major milestone for Diablo as it accelerates its U.S. growth strategy. He added that the dual listing allows U.S. investors to better appreciate the value of Diablo’s near-mine, high-quality exploration assets, which are aligned with the long-term demand for critical minerals in advanced energy supply chains.

The ability to trade in Diablo’s existing ordinary shares on the ASX will not be affected by the OTCQB listing, and no new ordinary shares have been issued. The company plans to finalise registration and trading commencement on the OTCQB Market, mobilise field programs at the Star Range Project, and continue assessing additional critical mineral opportunities across the U.S.