Aeris Resources Reports Solid Copper and Gold Production in September Quarter

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), a mid-tier base and precious metals producer, has released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2025. The report highlights a group copper equivalent production of 10.3kt for the quarter, with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$4.64/lb Cu eq. The company ended the quarter with $46.4 million in cash and receivables. Aeris Resources’ copper-dominant portfolio comprises two operating assets, multiple development projects and a highly prospective exploration portfolio.

The company reported solid production from both its Tritton and Cracow operations, aligning with the company’s operational plans. Costs were well-managed within the planned budget. A significant investment of $25 million was allocated to growth capital, specifically for waste stripping at the Murrawombie Pit. The company anticipates ore delivery from this investment in the second half of FY26. Exploration at Avoca Tank showed encouraging signs, with mineralisation intersected 400m down plunge of the current Mineral Resource.

At the Tritton operations, 6.1kt of copper was produced at an AISC of A$4.24/lb, consistent with the previous quarter. Stage 1 ore processing from Murrawombie Pit is now complete, with Stage 2 waste stripping underway. Exploration drilling at Avoca Tank intersected sulphide mineralisation between 250 and 400 metres down plunge from the base of the reported Mineral Resource. At Cracow, gold production reached 8.9koz at an AISC of A$3,692/oz. A review of remnant mineralisation in the Western Vein Field added an additional 20koz Au to the mine plan.

Aeris recorded another quarter with zero lost time injuries, maintaining a Group LTIFR of 1.3. There were no reportable environmental incidents during the quarter. The company is advancing options for divestment at its North Queensland operations, which are currently on care and maintenance, and planning the next phase of exploration at the Jaguar project in Western Australia.