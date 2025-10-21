Vitasora Health Receives $2.43 Million Cornerstone Investment

Vitasora Health Limited (ASX:VHL; OTCQB:VHLUF) has confirmed the receipt of AU$2.43 million in cleared funds from its cornerstone investor. This is part of a larger AU$6.75 million commitment (USD $4.5 million) at $0.03 per share, which was initially announced in July 2025. Vitasora Health is redefining digital Connected Care in the U.S. healthcare market, combining cutting-edge technologies and expert clinical teams to deliver a turnkey solution for providers. The company’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM) services aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

An additional AU$1.57 million is expected before 31 October 2025, with the remaining AU$2.75 million scheduled to be received by 14 November 2025. This will finalise the AU$11 million capital raise, which has seen strong interest from new institutional and strategic investors. Vitasora plans to issue fully paid ordinary shares for the cornerstone investment in two tranches, with the first allotment to be processed next week.

The company says this funding milestone strengthens its balance sheet and ensures it remains fully funded to execute its operational growth plan. Vitasora anticipates reaching cash-flow breakeven by Q4 FY2026, bolstered by ongoing operational performance and strategic investments in technology, clinical operations, and business development. Recent progress includes expanding the Tampa Family Medical Centers (TFMC) partnership to include Medicaid patients, integrating Connected Care management into home and chronic-care models via the Iris Healthcare collaboration, and advancing multiple additional contracts.

“We’re delighted to confirm that AU$2.5 million from our cornerstone investor has now been received and banked, with the remaining funds contractually committed over the next few weeks,” said Vitasora CEO, Marjan Mikel. “Our operational momentum continues to build… all underscoring the strength of our Connected Care service and our execution capability which we are confident will see us achieve profitability in Q4, FY2026.”