Arrow Minerals Faces Uncertainty in Guinea Amid Tenement Review

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) has provided an update on its activities for the September 2025 quarter, highlighting ongoing uncertainty surrounding its tenements in Guinea. Arrow Minerals is focused on creating value for shareholders through the discovery and development of mineral deposits into producing mines. The company’s shares remain in voluntary suspension as it seeks clarity on the status of its exploration permits for the Niagara Bauxite Project and the Simandou North Iron Project.

The company requested a trading halt in May following media reports concerning the potential cancellation of exploration permits in Guinea, including those associated with the Niagara and Simandou North projects. Subsequently, the company requested its shares be placed in voluntary suspension while it investigated the reports’ impact. As of the announcement date, Arrow Minerals has not received any formal communication from the Guinean government regarding changes to the status of its permits but continues to engage with relevant authorities.

Arrow Minerals has ceased all project activities in Guinea pending formal clarification on its mineral tenure. Managing Director David Flanagan stated the company is actively engaged with stakeholders in Guinea to gain clarity on the tenement situation. The company anticipates the Guinean government will complete a review of each tenement and the operational capabilities of the relevant operating companies and communicate the outcomes in due course.

As of September 30, 2025, Arrow Minerals reported a cash balance of $3.2 million. The company has implemented cost reduction and restructuring initiatives, including deferred remuneration for non-executive directors and salary reductions for senior executives, to manage cash reserves during this period of uncertainty. Exploration and evaluation expenditure for the quarter totalled $0.5 million. Arrow reports it has sufficient funding for another 2.3 quarters. The company reports that there were no lost time injuries or material breaches of safety management systems during the September 2025 quarter.