Dateline Resources (ASX: DTR) Managing Director Increases Investment in Colosseum Project

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTCQB: DTREF, FSE: YE1) has announced that Managing Director Stephen Baghdadi has exercised a further 13,863,072 options, contributing A$277,000 to the company. Dateline Resources is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

This latest move brings Mr. Baghdadi’s total investment in Dateline to almost A$1.35 million in cash since June 2025. The exercised options increase his total shareholding to 410,753,379 ordinary shares, representing approximately 12% of the company’s total outstanding shares. Dateline reports that this continued investment demonstrates the Managing Director’s strong confidence in the company’s future and alignment with other shareholders.

The funds from the option exercise will be used to advance Dateline’s Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements Project in California. Recent drilling and geophysical modelling at Colosseum have bolstered confidence in both the scale of the gold system and the extent of rare earth mineralisation. Dateline also notes strong U.S. government interest in domestic critical mineral supply as a contributing factor to Mr. Baghdadi’s investment decision.

Dateline has over $32,000,000 cash on hand, providing a solid financial foundation for the next stages of feasibility, pre-development, and exploration work at the Colosseum Project. The Board of Directors welcomes Mr. Baghdadi’s continued investment, seeing it as an endorsement of the company’s strategic direction and commitment to unlocking the full potential of the Colosseum Project.