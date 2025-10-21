Trump Optimistic on China Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about reaching a trade agreement with China following an upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping. Trump indicated that he believes a ‘good deal’ can be struck, though he conceded that the meeting itself remains uncertain. The two leaders are scheduled to meet later this month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

Speaking at a lunch with Republican lawmakers in the White House Rose Garden, Trump stated, “I have a great relationship with President Xi. I expect to be able to make a good deal with him. I want him to make a good deal for China — but it’s got to be fair.” The US leader emphasised his desire for an equitable outcome in any potential trade agreement between the two nations.

Despite his positive outlook, Trump acknowledged the possibility that the meeting might not occur. “Maybe it won’t happen,” he said, suggesting that unforeseen circumstances could prevent the talks from taking place. The specific date and time for the anticipated meeting have not yet been announced, though Trump indicated it would likely occur in approximately two weeks.

Trump added, “Things can happen where, for instance, maybe somebody will say, ‘I don’t want to meet, it’s too nasty.’ But it’s really not nasty. It’s just business.” His comments suggest that while tensions exist, he views the trade negotiations primarily as a business matter.