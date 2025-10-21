Cleanaway Faces Investor Backlash Over Fatalities

Cleanaway Waste Management has faced significant investor opposition at its annual general meeting in Brisbane, with over 40 per cent of votes cast against the company’s remuneration report. This constitutes a first strike, triggered by investor concerns over a series of workplace fatalities. Cleanaway is a waste management company providing sustainable waste management solutions to households, businesses, and governments across Australia. The company focuses on collecting, processing, and disposing of waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

Investor unease stems from four worker deaths at Cleanaway sites within the past 15 months. Despite a 30 per cent reduction in executive bonuses, only 59.2 per cent of proxy votes supported the remuneration report. Proxy groups have publicly criticised the management’s perceived “lack of accountability” in addressing the safety lapses leading to these incidents. The protest vote reflects a growing demand for greater corporate responsibility and improved safety measures within the organisation.

Further dissent was evident in the 17 per cent protest vote against the re-election of non-executive director Jackie McArthur. McArthur chairs Cleanaway’s risk and sustainability committee, placing her at the forefront of addressing the safety concerns that have plagued the company. Additionally, a 16 per cent protest vote was recorded against the granting of deferred shares to chief executive officer Mark Schubert, indicating a broad sense of disapproval among shareholders regarding executive compensation in light of recent events.