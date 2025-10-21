Cauldron Energy Identifies High-Priority Drill Targets at Yanrey Project

Cauldron Energy (ASX: CXU) has announced preliminary results from a passive seismic survey conducted over tenements near its Manyingee South Uranium Deposit. The survey, undertaken last month by Southern Geoscience, has successfully defined several high-priority targets for immediate drill testing within the Yanrey Uranium Project, located approximately 100km south of Onslow.

Cauldron Energy Limited is an ASX-listed uranium-focussed company, 100% owner of the Yanrey Uranium Project, covering an area of ~1,150km, located approximately 85 km south of Onslow and within a highly prospective, mineral-rich region containing multiple uranium deposit. The recent passive seismic surveying was conducted across five separate areas considered highly prospective, including the region upstream of the Manyingee South Deposit. Results from the survey correlate well with 2024 drilling interpretations, indicating that high-grade mineralisation at Manyingee South is associated with a cross-cutting structure in the palaeochannel base. This structure is believed to have prevented the roll-front from migrating northwards, making the area south of the structure a prime drilling target.

At Manyingee North, the survey confirmed that the Manyingee Palaeochannel extends northwards onto Cauldron’s ground, where historical mineralisation remains open, representing another high-priority drill target. Similarly, at Koodarie, the survey verified the eastward continuation of the Manyingee palaeochannel across the Ashburton River onto Cauldron’s tenements, an area with limited historical exploration. The survey also suggested a previously undiscovered palaeochannel branching northwards, considered highly prospective due to its similar geological setting to Manyingee South.

Cauldron CEO Jonathan Fisher stated that the survey has confirmed exciting high priority drill targets and will save time and money on drilling. The company is currently finalising site preparations, including a heritage survey, with drilling anticipated to commence in November. Fisher also highlighted the positive macro tailwinds in the uranium sector, driven by the global nuclear renaissance, and Cauldron’s commitment to active on-ground exploration.