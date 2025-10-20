Collins Foods Modernises KFC Outlets

Collins Foods, operator of over a third of Australian KFC stores, is progressing with its modernisation program. The company, which runs 290 of the 800 KFC outlets across Australia, highlighted the remodel progress in presentations lodged with the ASX at its investor day today. Xavier Simonet, who is heading the investor day, is nearing his first anniversary as chief executive. Collins Foods is a KFC and Taco Bell franchisee in Australia and Europe. It also operates Sizzler restaurants in Asia.

The company plans to complete remodelling of 41 stores by the end of 2025. Four “supercharged” remodels, involving increased investment, are slated for completion by the end of the year. These enhanced remodels aim to drive transaction growth and improve customer experience.

The Indooroopilly store in Brisbane, which underwent the supercharge treatment, saw a 31 per cent increase in transactions between September 15 and October 12, according to the company. Collins Foods is also innovating with its menu, trialling a new line of beverages called Kwench by KFC in its Cairns store starting in November. This pilot program will assess customer response to the new beverage offerings.