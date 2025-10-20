Cleanaway Reaffirms FY26 Earnings Guidance

Cleanaway Waste Management has reaffirmed its FY26 earnings guidance, projecting underlying earnings before interest and taxes to be between $470 million and $500 million. The ASX-listed rubbish collector indicated that these earnings are expected to be weighted more heavily towards the second half of the fiscal year, differing from the typical split of recent years. Cleanaway Waste Management provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services across Australia. The company aims to deliver sustainable waste management solutions.

In a recent trading update, Cleanaway announced the implementation of an indirect cost reduction program. Detailed information regarding this program is scheduled to be disclosed at the FY26 first-half results presentation in February next year. The initiative aims to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across the organisation.

Cleanaway chief executive Mark Schubert acknowledged subdued trading conditions during the September quarter but expressed confidence in the company’s ability to meet its FY26 earnings targets. “While trading conditions in the September quarter were subdued, we know what needs to be done and are confident in our ability to deliver our FY26 earnings guidance,” Schubert stated.

Schubert added that the indirect cost review presents an opportunity to achieve sustainable cost reductions. This initiative aims to create a leaner and more efficient business, ultimately sharpening the focus on customer experience and driving earnings to cash.