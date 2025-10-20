Super Retail Group Appoints New CEO

Super Retail Group, the owner of retail chains Rebel Sport, Supercheap Auto, BCF, and Macpac, has appointed Paul Bradshaw as its new group managing director and chief executive officer. Bradshaw, who currently serves as the managing director of BCF, will assume his new role next month. The appointment follows a period of interim leadership that began two months ago after the dismissal of Anthony Heraghty. Super Retail Group is a leading retailer that provides products for auto, sports, and outdoor leisure. The company operates through numerous stores across Australia and New Zealand, as well as online platforms.

The leadership transition comes ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday. Heraghty was terminated for misrepresenting his relationship with the company’s most senior human resources manager. This situation has led to investor concern, with three of four influential proxy firms advising clients to vote against the re-election of chairwoman Judith Swales, who was appointed one year prior.

According to Swales, the board is confident that Bradshaw will guide Super Retail Group into its next growth phase. She also stated that he would provide continuity of strategy and execution, while upholding the company’s vision and values. Bradshaw has been with the group since 2019.

In addition to Bradshaw’s appointment, Michael Wassman, BCF’s current retail operations general manager, will be promoted to managing director of BCF.