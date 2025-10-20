NAB, QBE Announce Key Executive Appointments

National Australia Bank (NAB) and QBE Insurance Group announced significant changes to their senior leadership teams on Tuesday. NAB revealed that Shane Conway, previously in charge of the bank’s technology modernisation program, will be promoted to the newly created role of group executive for transformation. This appointment underscores NAB’s focus on innovation and streamlining operations. NAB provides a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses.

In a structural change, NAB will separate its customer and corporate services functions from the general counsel role. Sharon Cook, the current group executive overseeing these combined functions, will depart at the end of the year. Les Matheson, the current chief operating officer, will assume responsibility for customer services, corporate affairs, climate, and group governance. Jon Benson, presently the chief legal officer, will be appointed group general counsel, reporting directly to Matheson.

QBE Insurance Group has appointed Chris Killourhy as its new chief financial officer (CFO). This follows the departure of Inder Singh, who was hired by NAB to replace Nathan Goonan after he joined Westpac. QBE is a global insurance company offering a diverse range of products. Killourhy has been with QBE for a decade, holding various senior management positions, most recently as managing director of its reinsurance business, QBE Re.

“Promoting internally highlights the quality of our leaders and our ongoing commitment to recognising talent within the organisation,” said QBE CEO Andrew Horton, emphasising the company’s dedication to internal talent development and leadership succession.