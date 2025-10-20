South32 Production Guidance Steady Despite Share Slump

Diversified miner South32 has affirmed that its FY26 production guidance remains unchanged across all its operations, according to the company’s recent trading update. South32 is a global mining and metals company producing bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy coal, metallurgical coal, manganese ore, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company also owns a significant equity share in Sierra Gorda, a copper mine in Chile.

The trading update highlighted a 12 per cent increase in payable copper equivalent production at Sierra Gorda. Additionally, the company recorded a substantial 33 per cent increase in manganese volumes. These gains come as South32 aims to capitalise on favourable market conditions.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr commented on the company’s focus. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining our operating momentum and capitalising on strengthening market conditions in base metals,” Kerr stated in an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Despite the positive production figures, South32’s shares have experienced a downturn this year. The company’s shares have slumped nearly 10 per cent since the start of the year and are currently trading at $3.12.