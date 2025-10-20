D2A Holdings Sells Entire Stake in Shriro Holdings

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX: SHM), a leading consumer products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia, New Zealand, USA, China, and exporting globally, has confirmed the sale of its major shareholder’s stake. The announcement follows a report in The Australian Financial Review regarding a change in ownership of approximately 19% of the company. Shriro markets and distributes an extensive range of Company-owned brands (including Everdure, Omega Altise & Robinhood) and third party owned brands (such as Casio, Pioneer, Grohe & American Standard).

D2A Holdings HK Ltd (D2A), which previously held a relevant interest in approximately 19.62% of Shriro’s shares, has sold its entire shareholding. The sale price was confirmed at 87 cents per share. Shriro was informed of the sale by D2A following the publication of the article.

The shares have been acquired by an unlisted company controlled by Ms. Fiona Brown. Further details regarding the transaction are expected to be disclosed in substantial holder notices, which D2A and the Purchaser are required to publish within two business days, according to ASX regulations.

Shriro Holdings has advised that this announcement was authorised for release by its Board of Directors. For further information, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to contact Tim Hargreaves or Shane Booth at Shriro Holdings Limited.