Wellnex Life CEO Resigns; Loan Repayment Terms Agreed

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX/AIM:WNX), a company focused on bringing innovative health and wellness products to market, has announced the resignation of Mr. Zack Bozinovski from his roles as Director and Chief Executive Officer. According to an ASX announcement released today, Mr. Bozinovski will remain with Wellnex Life for a six-month period to assist with the transition, concluding on 21 April 2026, but will step down from the Board effective immediately.

The company has initiated a search for a new Chief Executive Officer. In the interim, Executive Chairman Mr. Ash Vesali will oversee the day-to-day operations. Wellnex Life has stated that it will provide further updates to the market regarding this appointment in due course.

Wellnex Life also announced that it has received a loan of A$2.3 million from Mr. Bozinovski and his wife, inclusive of principal and accrued interest. While the loan is now subject to immediate repayment, both parties have agreed to work together to establish a repayment schedule by 31 October 2025, with full repayment due no later than 20 April 2026.

The Board of Wellnex Life thanked Mr. Bozinovski for his contributions and stated they look forward to continuing to work with him during his notice period. This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Wellnex Life Limited.