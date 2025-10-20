Hot Stocks: Wildcat Resources, Brightstar Resources, WIN Metals

Wall Street rallied on Monday, with Apple leading gains after the stock was upgraded to “buy” on signs of stronger iPhone demand, climbing nearly 4% to a record close. The Dow added 516 points, or 1.12%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.07% and the Nasdaq gained 1.37%. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by hopes that the US government shutdown, now in its 20th day, could end this week, alongside optimism over earnings season. Bank of America reported that 76% of the 58 S&P 500 companies to report so far had exceeded expectations, well above average, with overall results showing 85% of companies beating forecasts. Financial stocks also recovered after last week’s sell-off, while easing trade tensions with China added further support.

In Australia, local shares are set to open stronger, with futures pointing to a 47-point, or 0.52%, rise in the S&P/ASX 200 to 9089. Investors will be watching quarterly results from BHP, South32 and HUB24, as well as annual meetings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Cleanaway, IDP Education and Judo Capital. RBA Assistant Governor Brad Jones is also due to speak at the ISDA/AFMA Derivatives Trading Forum in Sydney at 10.45am.

In company news,

Wildcat Resources boosts Tabba Tabba economics with lithium and tantalum breakthroughs

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) has completed Stage 1 metallurgical testwork on the Chewy lithium and Tabba Tabba tantalum resources at its Tabba Tabba Project near Port Hedland. The Chewy deposit, previously considered waste, has now been shown to yield a spodumene concentrate (>5.5% Li2O, ~62% recovery) and a petalite concentrate (>4.2% Li2O, ~53% recovery). Meanwhile, gravity processing of the Tabba Tabba tantalum resource produced >5% Ta2O5 concentrate at 60–65% recovery, with niobium and tin by-products. The company remains fully funded with $51.2m cash and is advancing the Definitive Feasibility Study, targeting improved economics and lower strip ratios.

Brightstar Resources hits visible gold at Yunndaga as third underground mine takes shape

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) has reported final assay results from ~6,400m of RC and diamond drilling at the Yunndaga deposit within its 0.6Moz Menzies Gold Project. Results included 7m at 5.70g/t Au (with 0.6m at 54.8g/t), 10.6m at 2.28g/t, and 4m at 2.51g/t. These complement earlier RC hits of 16m at 8.03g/t and 8m at 6.67g/t. Visible gold was intersected in multiple holes, and the program provided critical geotechnical and metallurgical data. The drilling supports a maiden underground ore reserve, with Yunndaga targeted as Brightstar’s third underground mine in 2026. Additional rigs remain active across Sandstone and Laverton hubs for resource growth and feasibility studies.





WIN Metals launches drilling at Radio Gold on back of high-grade history

WIN Metals (ASX:WIN) has commenced maiden drilling at the historic Radio Gold Project in Western Australia, with first assays expected soon. Historical exploration results have been released, highlighting exceptional grades such as 5m at 17.31g/t, 6m at 11.14g/t, and 1m at 52.0g/t Au. The project has produced ~71,000oz historically at an average 38.5g/t Au and retains intact underground infrastructure for a rapid restart. Current drilling is testing near-surface and deeper extensions, with potential for both open pit and underground mining. WIN positions the project as a key growth asset alongside its nickel and lithium holdings.