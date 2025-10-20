China’s economy demonstrated resilience as gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 1.1 per cent during the September quarter. This figure exceeded analysts’ projections, which had anticipated a growth rate of 0.8 per cent. The positive result indicates a stronger performance than initially expected by financial experts monitoring the world’s second-largest economy.

Over the 12 months leading up to September, the Chinese economy grew by 4.8 per cent. This annual growth rate aligns with economists’ forecasts, suggesting a stable trajectory over the past year. The nation continues its efforts to maintain economic momentum amid global uncertainties and domestic adjustments.

China has set an annual growth target of approximately 5 per cent. The latest figures suggest that the nation is on track to meet this objective, demonstrating the effectiveness of its economic policies and strategies. This target reflects the government’s commitment to sustained economic development and stability.

These growth figures provide a snapshot of China’s economic health, offering insights for investors and policymakers. The nation’s ability to exceed quarterly expectations and maintain consistent annual growth underscores its significance in the global economic landscape. Continued monitoring will be crucial to assess long-term trends and potential impacts on international markets.